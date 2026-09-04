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FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-RAYO VALLECANOAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Simeone: We want to make Alvarez happy, and the 20-year scenario will not change

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
D. Simeone
J. Alvarez
J. David
M. Llorente
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Spain

We expect better from Alvarez, and we should be less quick to pass judgement on people

Atlético Madrid travel to the San Mamés stadium to face Athletic Bilbao tomorrow, Saturday, in the fourth round of the Spanish league. The match marks the return of Julián Álvarez to the Atleti squad after the transfer window slammed shut and the player stayed put at the Metropolitano fortress, his dream move to Barcelona now dead.

The Argentine dominated Diego Simeone's pre-match press conference, exactly as everyone had predicted.

Sport newspaper published Simeone's remarks, in which he said: "Álvarez is training very well, and tomorrow he will be among the list of those called up, and he will be part of the group that will travel to Bilbao to play the match."

The coach stressed: "We expect the best from Álvarez, just as we expect the best from all of his team-mates."

Pressed on how Álvarez had turned his situation around, Simeone kept quiet on whether the striker would start or sit on the bench. The press conference lasted just six minutes. Yet he found time for a lengthy reflection, insisting the player has a chance to learn in life.

"I want to be very clear," Simeone said. "For me, life is full of opportunities. And perhaps this is the opportunity that has been given to Julián Álvarez, in order to put many things in his life in order."

He added: "We spend all our time learning, and unfortunately we spend a very long time passing judgement. We all judge; this one and that one. We must reduce passing judgement and care more about learning."

"I believe that the step Julián will take in his life will be pure learning," he continued. "And he has an opportunity to make all the things he has to resolve internally turn him into a better person."

His parting words on Álvarez came down to one wish: to see the striker happy. "To see him happy, that is what we want. For him to be well and happy, to be comfortable, and to give us the goals."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

  • Sevilla FC v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Simeone sends a message to the new arrival

    Simeone didn't stop at Julian Alvarez. He also turned to two other big names: Marcos Llorente and Jonathan David.

    Llorente announced his retirement from the Spanish national team on Thursday, and Simeone insists the midfielder will stay at Atletico Madrid until he decides otherwise.

    "He has amazing clarity in his thinking," Simeone said. "He realises that the decision he made regarding the national team is what he feels. I congratulate him, because ego always makes us stay longer in a place that perhaps we no longer feel is ours. And he does what he feels."

    The Canadian striker got a different message. Simeone urged David to adapt quickly and rediscover the form he lost during his spell at Juventus.

    "We need the Lille player, and we have already spoken with him," he stressed. "He can help us thanks to his characteristics. I need him to adapt as quickly as possible, but we see him as very enthusiastic and with a great desire."

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  • Diego SimeoneGetty Images

    What has been happening for more than 15 or 20 years will not change.

    Simeone stuck to a familiar tune once the transfer window shut, pointing again to the gulf in spending power between Barcelona, Real Madrid and everyone else.

    The coach said: "What has been happening for more than 15 or 20 years will not change. Real Madrid and Barcelona, then us coming behind them and trying to get as close as possible so that we can compete."

    Assessing Atlético Madrid's business, though, Simeone made a point of publicly congratulating Mateu Alemany.

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LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM