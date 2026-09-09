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Jonathan David JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Simeone on Jonathan David’s role: “He can give us pace, especially on the right flank”

J. David
Juventus
Atletico Madrid

The Atletico Madrid manager speaks about the Canadian striker, on loan from Juventus

Diego Simeone, manager of Atletico Madrid, has spoken about Jonathan David, the Canadian striker born in 2000 on loan to the Colchoneros from Juventus.


Speaking to Sky Sport on the eve of the Champions League league phase opener against Liverpool, the Argentine coach said: "David? He gives us pace, especially down the right flank and that run in behind that we did not have in the squad, only with Giuliano or Llorente, who can do it on that side, but he can do it more through the middle".

"When he arrived I told him that we need to get back the player he was at Lille. What he was two years ago is in him and he has to find it again", reports TuttoJuve.com.

  • In the 2025-26 season, for Juventus, David played 45 matches and scored 8 goals, while in the 2024-25 season, for Lille, the Canadian, born in 2000, played 49 matches and scored 25 goals. This season, for now, David has yet to take to the pitch in his new shirt.

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