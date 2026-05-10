Simba SC defender Rushine De Reuck opens up on difficult Mamelodi Sundowns exit: 'I didn't know where I want to be'

Rushine De Reuck has admitted that he faced a period of deep personal and professional confusion as his time with Mamelodi Sundowns drew to a close.

Despite being a highly-rated defender, injuries and a lack of consistent game time saw him fall down the pecking order at the South African champions, leading to tough conversations about his future.

Reflecting on those negotiations, the Bafana Bafana international told SABC Sports: "In the beginning of the season, you know, I was negotiating with Sundowns to possibly leave the team. "There were options in South Africa, but during that time it was difficult for me because I didn't know where I wanted to be."

While Sundowns were reportedly open to keeping him as a squad player, the defender felt his career required a more central role than what was on offer in Pretoria.







