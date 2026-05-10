Simba SC defender Rushine De Reuck opens up on difficult Mamelodi Sundowns exit: 'I didn't know where I want to be'
- Simba SC
A period of uncertainty at Chloorkop
Rushine De Reuck has admitted that he faced a period of deep personal and professional confusion as his time with Mamelodi Sundowns drew to a close.
Despite being a highly-rated defender, injuries and a lack of consistent game time saw him fall down the pecking order at the South African champions, leading to tough conversations about his future.
Reflecting on those negotiations, the Bafana Bafana international told SABC Sports: "In the beginning of the season, you know, I was negotiating with Sundowns to possibly leave the team. "There were options in South Africa, but during that time it was difficult for me because I didn't know where I wanted to be."
While Sundowns were reportedly open to keeping him as a squad player, the defender felt his career required a more central role than what was on offer in Pretoria.
- Backpage
The Fadlu Davids factor and Simba move
The turning point for De Reuck came when Simba SC, under the guidance of former Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids, expressed interest.
The familiar face of Davids, who has a history of bringing the best out of the defender, proved to be the deciding factor in convincing him to snub local interest for a move to Dar es Salaam.
"But when coach Fadlu came to speak to me. I just knew that this was going to be a good chance for me to play again and gain my confidence, and then hopefully get back into the national team," De Reuck explained.
"Look, I still wanted to play in the Champions League, and Simba gave me that opportunity.
"And working with coach Fadlu, he was someone who gave me my first professional contract at Maritzburg United.
"So I've got a good relationship with him, and I knew that he would get the best out of me if I worked under him. It was an opportunity I didn't want to miss, so it is one of the main reasons."
- Backpage
'One of my best seasons in numbers'
Since making the move, De Reuck has been in stellar form, putting up numbers that suggest he is back to his very best. Having found a new lease of life in Tanzania, De Reuck is eager to return to his best form under the leadership of South African coach Steve Barker.
He credits the consistent game time in Tanzania for reviving his career. The 30-year-old is fresh from winning the Player of the Tournament at the Union Cup.
"I think this has probably been one of my best seasons in numbers. I started 35 games in all competitions, scored three goals, and earned man of the match awards; I won a trophy."
- Backpagepix
Ambitions for a Bafana Bafana return
Speaking on his international ambitions, he admitted that while the dream remains alive, he knows that playing outside Europe or the PSL could make it harder to catch Hugo Broos’ attention.
"Coach Hugo is always saying that he would like South Africans to play in Europe, you know?" he explained.
"Tanzania is not one of the top leagues in Europe, which makes it a bit difficult, but what helps me, I think, is that I've played under him before and he knows my quality.
"So it's just important for me to continue to do my best. I can't force my hand for him to select me.
"But if it is that he watches my performances and he likes them, I will be happy."