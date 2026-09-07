Simba SC coach Steve Barker urges Bafana Bafana to give Rushine De Reuck another chance – ‘He still has the quality’

Steve Barker believes that Rushine De Reuck still has plenty to offer Bafana Bafana and should not be overlooked by the national team selectors simply because he is no longer playing in the South African Premier Soccer League.

The 30-year-old has become a cornerstone of the Simba defence, and will be leading the Tanzanian giants in their CAF Champions League campaign, which kicked off with a promising 1-0 away win for Simba over Mighty Wanderers in Malawi on Sunday.

“I believe he should be looked at for the national team."

"He still has the quality and enough years ahead of him to be an important player,” Barker told FARPost.



