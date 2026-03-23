Andriy Shevchenko speaks freely about the Serie A season and Milan. Here is what Milannews.it reported: "Inter have a much larger squad, with players of varying calibre, and they have the upper hand. But Milan are having an excellent season. The win against Torino is an important step forward; Allegri has fired up the team following the defeat to Lazio. I think Milan will win their next few matches and put pressure on Inter. It’s decided match by match. If Milan stay close to Inter, anything can happen...".
Translated by
Shevchenko: "Milan can put the pressure on for the Scudetto. Leao? He’s not a striker."
LEAO AND VAR
Would you return to football without VAR?
"We need to assess everything very carefully. Technology helps, even if many people aren’t happy with it."
Is Leao a striker?
"He’s not a striker; he’s not playing in his natural position at the moment. He’s been asked to play up front: in some matches he’s done well, in others less so. But to assess him in that role, we need to give him time. Of course, we need to see if he’s willing to help the team, and he’s the only one who can play that role. You can have an off day, but not a bad attitude. There are times when you get angry with your teammates or the manager, but then you have to sort things out straight away."
THE CAT FRIEND
How is he getting on with Pulisic?
"Leao and Pulisic need to adapt to each other, without putting themselves before the team. At all times, every player must be ready to play in a different role."
Is Gattuso fired up?
"He’ll be 100% fired up; we need to rein him in so he doesn’t put too much pressure on the players. With so little time, he can only work on the players’ mindset. I think Italy will make it. For Ukraine, reaching the World Cup would be a dream: our people are waiting for this gift."