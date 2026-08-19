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Sheffield United risk facing a devastating 12-point deduction following a High Court winding-up order
High Court ruling sparks EFL probe
According to the Daily Mail, Sheffield United are in serious danger of a 12-point penalty following a High Court decision. United World, the investment company belonging to former owner Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, initiated legal action against COH Sports Bidco. They claimed a debt of £35 million was still owed from the 2024 sale of the club.
The court ultimately issued a winding-up order against the company used by current custodians Helmy Eltoukhy and Steven Rosen to acquire the Yorkshire outfit. Consequently, the EFL are now investigating whether this constitutes a damaging breach of their regulations, leaving the club in a precarious position.
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United World issue strong statement
United World argued that Eltoukhy and Rosen essentially attempted to take Sheffield United without paying the required £35m, having transferred their shares into a newly formed company. While the American duo dismissed the legal manoeuvre as merely a "publicity stunt", the outcome has severe ramifications.
Speaking on the matter, a United World spokesperson revealed the breakdown in relations: "It appears that Helmy Eltoukhy and Steven Rosen are simply not concerned about what this means for the club. What happens now is the result of their choices. United World will continue to pursue the full sums." They also noted they had "made every effort to resolve the matter amicably" and tried to do so again "to give the owners a final opportunity to spare Sheffield United the consequences of their actions."
EFL confirm ongoing regulatory review
The EFL are taking the situation very seriously and are carefully reviewing the fallout from the court's decision. Any points deduction would severely hamper Sheffield United and their ambitions this season.
Addressing the unfolding crisis, an EFL spokesperson stated: "The EFL notes the High Court’s decision to issue a winding-up order on COH Sports Bidco Limited. The League will consider the implications of that development in line with its Regulations, including whether any further action is required. In addition, the EFL continues to consider other regulatory matters following changes to the club’s ownership structure and developments within the wider group. As these issues remain ongoing, the EFL will make no further comment at this stage."
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Waiting game for nervous supporters
Sheffield United must now nervously await the EFL's final verdict regarding the ownership dispute. If the governing body determine that regulations have indeed been breached, the club could be hit with a disastrous 12-point deduction in the coming weeks. Eltoukhy and Rosen will need to find a swift resolution with Prince Abdullah to protect the team's immediate future.
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