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‘Fear the worst!’ - Shay Given warns Newcastle fans that relegation is a real threat after summer transfer disaster
Given sounds the alarm over St James' Park exodus
The mood on Tyneside has shifted from European optimism to genuine anxiety following a series of high-profile departures that have left the Magpies looking vulnerable. The squad depth that propelled Newcastle to Champions League football has been completely dismantled. With Eddie Howe stepping down just weeks before the new campaign, the tactical foundation of the team has vanished alongside its star power.
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Squad exodus leaves Magpies exposed
Speaking via BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Given was brutally honest about the current predicament.
"I think it’s natural for all fans to fear the worst. It’s ingrained in us, built on over the years," the former goalkeeper said. "Newcastle have lost some of their best players and have replaced them with younger players, who certainly have bright futures ahead of them, but it can take time for them to settle and get up to speed, especially in the Premier League."
Perhaps the most concerning aspect of Newcastle's summer has been the total disintegration of their engine room. Given pointed to the loss of creative and defensive pivots as a primary cause for concern. He added: "Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have already departed and it seems Bruno Guimaraes is about to join them which means almost the whole midfield has been wiped out. That’s a lot of quality and experience."
The situation regarding the club captain is the final blow to a fanbase already reeling. This latest wave of departures comes on the heels of last season's blockbuster exit, which saw star striker Alexander Isak join Liverpool in a record-shattering £125 million deal. With Gordon sold to Barcelona and Tonali to Tottenham, reports now indicate that Arsenal have reached a £75 million agreement to secure the services of Guimaraes, further weakening a Newcastle side that appears to be prioritising financial balancing over competitive integrity.
Genuine relegation fears grip Tyneside
Given, who spent over a decade at the club and witnessed various ups and downs, refused to sugarcoat the reality of the situation. He admitted that the threat of a drop to the Championship is not just hyperbole. "If I told you I was sitting here right now saying I’m not worried at all and totally certain we’ll be fine, I probably wouldn’t be telling the truth," Given concluded. "There will be concerns amongst the fanbase about the coming season."
The lack of established, like-for-like replacements for players like Isak and Gordon has left the squad looking toothless. The departure of veteran voices like Kieran Trippier has only exacerbated the leadership crisis, leaving a young and disjointed squad to navigate one of the most difficult periods in the club's modern history under the Saudi-led ownership.
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A project in search of a new identity
The transition from the stability of the Howe era to the uncertainty of Matthias Jaissle's tenure comes at the worst possible time. With the season just around the corner, Newcastle find themselves in a race against time to integrate new signings and establish a cohesive style of play.
Ultimately, the Toon Army is left wondering what happened to the grand plan for global domination. The focus on financial fair play has forced sales that have undeniably lowered the ceiling of the first team.
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