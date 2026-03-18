Serie C: the official dates for the play-offs and play-outs; promotion celebrations on 7 June

Lega Pro has today issued an official statement announcing the dates on which all rounds of the promotion play-offs to Serie B and the relegation play-offs to avoid relegation to Serie D will be played.





As for the race for a place in Serie B, 28 teams will compete, with only one securing the final promotion spot. All teams ranked 2nd to 10th in their respective groups will take part in the play-offs, with some joining the competition later and skipping certain ‘regional’ rounds.





The final draw will see the last four teams remaining in the competition paired off in a mini-tournament featuring semi-finals and finals played over two legs. From this round onwards, in the event of a draw, extra time will be played before penalties.



