Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Serie A statistics: Napoli's solidity challenges Inter, and a jinx haunts the Juventus and Milan summit

Inter vs SSC Napoli
Inter
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Roma vs Atalanta
Roma
Atalanta
Genoa vs Como
Genoa
Como
Udinese vs Lazio
Udinese
Lazio
Juventus vs AC Milan
Juventus
AC Milan
V. Osimhen
Italy
Nigeria

Osimhen's achievement under threat

Serie A's heavyweights return for round three with a chance to add to some eye-catching numbers that could push a few sides into the headlines.

Three fixtures stand out: Inter against Napoli, Roma against Atalanta and Juventus against Milan. The statistics behind them make this round stand apart.

  • A precious opportunity: Inter seek an unprecedented record

    Inter have the chance to write a new page in the history of their meetings with Napoli, having scored in the last 16 consecutive matches between the two sides in Serie A.

    Opta data confirms that "no team has ever scored in 17 consecutive meetings against Napoli", so a single Inter goal would hand them this historic record outright.

    Victory would also give Inter their first three-match winning start to a season since 2023-2024, having claimed maximum points from their opening two rounds.

    Hakan Calhanoglu leads the individual storylines. He has scored in the first two matches, and a goal on Saturday would make him the first midfielder in Inter's history to find the net in each of the opening three fixtures of a single season.

     Serie A free on stc tv for customers of BeITy Fiber, Mafoter 4, Max and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

    Napoli arrive at the top clash unbeaten in five straight meetings with Inter, a run of one win and four draws. They have never managed six consecutive matches without defeat against them since a spell that ran between 2013 and 2015.

    Inter hold the historic edge, with 70 wins to 48 defeats and 42 draws. They have also scored 229 goals across these meetings, a tally bettered only by Juventus.

    • Advertisement

  • A historic opportunity for Roma, and Atalanta hold their own hex

    Roma have made a statement. Back-to-back 4-0 wins to open the season have made them one of only 3 teams in Serie A history to score at least 8 goals without conceding in their opening two rounds.

    The record books offer even more temptation. Juventus in 1983-1984 were the last side to reach 9 goals or more without conceding across their first 3 matches, and Roma stand on the brink of matching that feat if they keep their perfect start intact.

    Atalanta, though, are a different beast and a genuine bogey side. They have gone 8 league meetings without losing to Roma, winning 6 and drawing two, the longest such run in the history of this fixture.

    Home comfort offers little either. Roma have won just once in their last 12 home matches against Atalanta, drawing 6 and losing 5.

    You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

    Atalanta arrive with history of their own to chase. Win here and they will have taken all 3 points from their first 3 matches for the first time since 2020-2021. Donyell Malen is the man to watch, with 19 goals in his first 20 Serie A matches. Only Gunnar Nordahl and José Altafini have done better at this stage, both hitting 20 goals in their first 20.

    Lazar Samardzic brings a streak of his own, having scored in each of his last six Serie A seasons. Should he set one up against Roma, he will become the youngest player since 2004-2005 to score and assist in 6 different seasons.

    Read also: Will he turn to FIFA? A tempting Arab offer breaks into the Ziyech and Wydad crisis

  • The spectre of a third goalless draw

    Juventus versus Milan stands apart from the round's other marquee fixtures. Four of the last five meetings between the two sides have finished 0-0, including the last two. Never before has this fixture produced three consecutive goalless draws, and the two clubs have not run up a longer sequence of stalemates since four in a row across 1973 and 1974.

    Defensively, Juventus can point to a remarkable record. They have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six meetings with Milan, the longest run the Rossoneri have gone without scoring against any single opponent in the competition's history.

    Winners of their first two matches 1-0 and 2-0, Juventus can now keep a clean sheet in their opening three games of the season for only the second time in the last 10 campaigns.

    Milan, by contrast, have the chance to make it three straight wins to start a season for the fourth time in the last seven.

     Serie A free on stc tv for Beti Fiber, Mafoter 4, Max, Pro 4 and Pro 5 package subscribersWatch now!

    Nico Gonzalez fancies this one. He has had a hand in three goals across his last four home matches against Milan, scoring once and setting up two more.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Historic start for Lazio: Dovbyk chases Osimhen

    Two games, two clean sheets, two-goal margins in both. Lazio have never opened a season like this before.

    Now they chase a third straight win to start the campaign, something they have managed only twice, in 1974-1975 and 2012-2013.

    Udinese stand in the way, and they have avoided defeat against Lazio in 8 of the last 10 meetings. The visitors, though, love this ground: no defeat in 12 of their last 13 trips, with 8 wins and 4 draws.

    Over at Genoa against Como, Tsous Dovikas can pull level with Victor Osimhen, the former Napoli star now at Galatasaray. Dovikas has scored in 5 consecutive Serie A away games. One more would match the run Osimhen put together in 2023.

    Read also: A deal that made history: a Moroccan-Egyptian mercato steals the spotlight