Serie A, Sassuolo v Juventus LIVE

Matchday 4 of Serie A

Sassuolo v Juventus

Goalscorers:





Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus are back in action after that late home draw against AC Milan, and they are chasing their third league win on Matchday 4 of Serie A, with kick-off set for 20:45 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia against Alberto Aquilani’s Sassuolo, who have 4 points from one win, one draw and one defeat. Juventus want to join Lazio on 10 points at the top of the table ahead of Inter and Roma’s matches tomorrow, but this is no easy task. Randal Kolo Muani is still waiting for his first league goal, while Sassuolo have Adzic to call on, on loan from Juventus themselves.







