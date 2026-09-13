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Serie A, Sassuolo v Juventus LIVE

Sassuolo vs Juventus
Sassuolo
Juventus
Serie A

Follow the fourth Serie A matchday LIVE with us.

Matchday 4 of Serie A

Sassuolo v Juventus

Goalscorers:


Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus are back in action after that late home draw against AC Milan, and they are chasing their third league win on Matchday 4 of Serie A, with kick-off set for 20:45 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia against Alberto Aquilani’s Sassuolo, who have 4 points from one win, one draw and one defeat. Juventus want to join Lazio on 10 points at the top of the table ahead of Inter and Roma’s matches tomorrow, but this is no easy task. Randal Kolo Muani is still waiting for his first league goal, while Sassuolo have Adzic to call on, on loan from Juventus themselves.



  • The goals and the key moments:

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  • The match report

    Sassuolo v Juventus

    Scorers:


    SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Muric; Cinquegrano, Idzes, Leysen, Doig; Adzic, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Bowie, Laurienté. Manager: Aquilani.


    JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Celik; Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Conceiçao, Woltemade, Nico Gonzalez; Kolo Muani. Manager: Spalletti.

    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Sacchi

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Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV