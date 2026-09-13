Matchday 4 of Serie A

Napoli v Bologna

Scorers:









Three points or crisis. Napoli under Massimiliano Allegri have no other option after three straight defeats, in the league against Como and Inter and in the Champions League against Arsenal. Their only win was a hard-fought one against Genoa on the opening day. At 6pm, Domenico Tedesco's Bologna arrive at the Maradona after a last-gasp draw with Sassuolo and two defeats, needing a result in this fourth round of Serie A. Napoli cannot afford a slip-up and they are without Anguissa, Alisson and McTominay.











