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Serie A, Inter v Napoli LIVE

Inter vs SSC Napoli
Inter
SSC Napoli
Serie A

Follow the third Serie A matchday LIVE with us.

Serie A matchday 3

Inter v Napoli

Scorers:


Serie A's standout title clash arrives early on matchday three. At 6pm at Milan's Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, reigning Italian champions Inter under Cristian Chivu face runners-up Napoli under Massimiliano Allegri, with the two sides having shared the most recent Italian titles. Their starts to the new season have been very different, though: Inter sit top on 6 points after two wins, while Napoli head into the game off the back of a home defeat to Como after winning in Genoa. An Inter victory would already open up a 6-point gap between the two contenders.






  • The goals and key moments

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  • The match report

    Inter-Napoli

    Scorers:

    INTER (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Pavard, Stones, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, ZIelinski, Dimarco; Lautaro, P. Esposito. Manager: Chivu

    NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahamani, Rafa Marin, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Lobotka, Vergara; Politano, Hojlund, Alisson. Manager: Allegri.

    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Sozza

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Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP