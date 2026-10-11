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Serie A, Como v Roma LIVE

Como vs Roma
Como
Roma
Serie A

Follow the third Serie A matchday LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday six

Como v Roma

Goalscorers:



Sunday lunchtime brings a heavyweight clash. At 12.30pmComo under Cesc Fabregas host Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma at the Sinigaglia in matchday six of Serie A, back after the international break, with two of the league's footballing masters facing off and the two teams who, more than any others, look like Inter's main challengers. The Lariani, though, are coming off a bad defeat in Frosinone after three wins and a draw. They sit six points off the top and three behind the Giallorossi, who drew 2-2 with Inter before the break and can catch them in the table with three points, but Roma have lost on both of their last two visits to Como. Within the wider contest, there is also the duel between Nico Paz and Donyell Malen, both already on six goals for the season.



  • The goals and key moments

  • The match report

    Como-Roma

    Goalscorers:

    COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramón, Chalobah, Kaiki; Perrone, Da Cunha; Caqueret, Paz, Diao; Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas.


    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Wesley, De Roon, Koné, Molina; Pellegrini, Dybala; Malen. Manager: Gasperini.


    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Fabbri

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Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Roma crest
Roma
ROM