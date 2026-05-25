Sergio Conceicao leaves Al-Ittihad after ex-Porto boss loses Saudi Pro League title race to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Conceicao will be leaving Al-Ittihad. The former Porto manager, who arrived in the Middle East with a reputation for high-intensity football and tactical discipline, is leaving the club despite having a year left on his current deal.

The decision was reached by mutual consent, following discussions between the 51-year-old and the Al-Ittihad hierarchy. Rumours regarding his future had been circulating for weeks as the club struggled for consistency during the business end of the season, and an official announcement regarding the exit is expected in the coming hours.