According to Fabrizio Romano on his official X account, Juventus stepped up talks today in their bid to sign Franck Kessié.





The Old Lady want to get the deal done as quickly as possible, and this could be the decisive week in their attempt to push it over the line. Juventus are discussing contract terms with the Ivorian's entourage. They are now trying to put those terms in black and white with everyone handling Franck Kessié's interests after Arthur's departure was unblocked.





What still needs to happen? Juventus first want to finalise Miretti's sale to Turkey, to Dusan Vlahovic and manager Vincenzo Italiano's Besiktas. Once the Italian becomes a new player for the Turkish club, the salary margin freed up will be used to narrow the gap and settle the final details with Kessié.





Juventus must also keep an eye on the Saudi Pro League: the Ivorian has two offers on the table, and Al Ittihad in particular are pushing the former AC Milan player's agents for a response as soon as possible. There is more: Roma also entered the picture in the evening, trying to steal a march on Juventus.











