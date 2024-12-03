South Africans have their say regarding a controversial incident involving Amakhosi in the PSL outing.

Former Fifa referee Victor Hlungwane believes referee Jelly Chavani should have sent off Njabulo Blom for his foul against Sabelo Sithole in the Kaizer Chiefs game against Royal AM.

The on-loan midfielder - who was playing at right back, denied Sithole what looked like a massive chance to score.

In his analysis, Hlungwane insists Blom deserved a red card, but the majority of the Glamour Boys fans don't agree with him.

They feel the former referee is biased; have a look at their opinion as sampled by GOAL.