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SECOND lucky escape for Arsenal! Brighton wrongly denied penalty in narrow defeat to Gunners as VAR error confirmed
Gunners escape penalty drama on South Coast
The controversial incident unfolded in first-half stoppage time at the Amex Stadium with Brighton trailing to an early Bukayo Saka goal. Seagulls midfielder Mats Wieffer attempted to attack a cross from the left flank but was bundled to the turf by Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.
Despite furious appeals from the home players and supporters, referee Chris Kavanagh allowed play to continue. The VAR official, Michael Salisbury, chose not to intervene or recommend an on-field review, a decision that has now been officially scrutinized and overturned by the league's independent panel.
- AFP
Panel confirms VAR and refereeing blunders
As per the BBC, the KMI Panel delivered a damning verdict on the officiating, voting 4:1 that a penalty should have been awarded on the pitch. They noted that "Martinelli is not looking at the ball, holds Wieffer into the area and prevents the Brighton player from challenging for the ball."
The panel also voted 3:2 that the VAR should have stepped in to correct the clear and obvious error. This news will do little to soothe Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, who was seen embroiled in a heated exchange with Arteta on the touchline after the final whistle.
A worrying pattern for Arsenal's rivals
This latest ruling marks the second time this season the KMI Panel has found Arsenal to be the beneficiaries of a missed penalty call. It follows a similar incident in December where Everton were denied a spot-kick for a foul by William Saliba. Furthermore, earlier this month, the panel unanimously voted that Chelsea should have had a penalty for a Declan Rice handball, but it was a 4:1 vote that it did not reach the threshold for a VAR intervention. The Blues ultimately lost the match 2-1.
- AFP
What comes next?
Arsenal currently sit firmly at the top of the Premier League table with 70 points from 31 matches, nine points ahead of second-placed Man City having played a game more. With seven matches remaining, the Gunners will be looking to maintain their lead and secure their first title in over two decades. However, before they return to Premier League action against Bournemouth in April, Arteta's men will face Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, Manchester City in the League Cup final, and Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
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