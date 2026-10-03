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Scotland v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group B1 MD2Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Sebastien Pocognoli targets maiden Scotland victory to spark confidence ahead of North Macedonia clash

S. Pocognoli
Scotland
North Macedonia vs Scotland
North Macedonia
UEFA Nations League B

Sebastien Pocognoli is determined to secure his first triumph in charge of Scotland to inject much-needed belief into his stuttering squad. A scoreless stalemate against Slovenia and a heavy home loss to Switzerland have ramped up scrutiny, leaving the Belgian manager desperate for three points on Saturday to arrest a concerning goalscoring drought.

  • Belgian manager seeks vital breakthrough

    Pocognoli's reign began with a goalless draw in Slovenia before his first home fixture resulted in a 3-0 defeat by Switzerland following Jack Hendry's early red card. The Tartan Army have now failed to score in four consecutive matches for only the second time in their history, repeating a drought last seen in May 1971. Saturday's trip to Skopje presents an immediate chance to halt that slide before frustration mounts further.

  • imago-sport-1083967197.jpgFocus Images

    Belgian boss rejects pressure talk

    While Pocognoli denied suggestions that Scotland must beat North Macedonia, he knows his side need a victory sooner rather than later. However, when BBC Scotland asked if he feels under pressure to get that elusive result, the Belgian firmly pushed back: "No, because the challenge is longer than this camp, you know, we have to do piece by piece."

  • First victory crucial for confidence

    The head coach is acutely aware that tactical ideas count for little without the morale boost that only a victory can provide for his dressing room. "For sure, we want to have a first really positive [win] on the pitch," he added. "In terms of ranking, we want this, but I think it's important for the players to have a first win, that everything makes sense because the win makes the joy and the joy gives the freedom on the pitch to make decisions and to accelerate the process. If we have the three points in Slovenia, which I think we deserve, we talk maybe a little bit differently, but it's like this."

    A failure to win would leave Pocognoli alongside John Prentice, Berti Vogts, and George Burley as the only Scotland bosses to go winless across their first three matches. Even so, the Scots can take heart from losing just once in their previous seven away matches while remaining unbeaten in their last three meetings with North Macedonia since September 2008.

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  • imago-sport-1083967023.jpgFocus Images

    Historic scoring record looms large

    Scotland must find a way past North Macedonia's backline to avoid going five consecutive games without a goal for the first time in their history. Navigating a tricky away fixture without the suspended Hendry will thoroughly test the visitors' defensive resolve. Securing three points on the road would provide a welcome lift before returning home to face Slovenia on Tuesday, October 6.

UEFA Nations League B
North Macedonia crest
North Macedonia
MKD
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO