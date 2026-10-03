'We need time!' – Sebastiano Esposito sends clear message after Italy hold France

Speaking to UEFA after the match, Esposito stressed that drawing away to France represents a positive milestone for Italy's evolving squad. He acknowledged the immense responsibility of wearing the national team jersey while asking supporters for patience during player integration.

Esposito noted that the team's tactical execution continues to improve with each fixture.

"I think we played a good defensive match and it was a really good result against a very, very good team," Esposito told UEFA. "If you come here and draw, it’s not a bad result at all. I know we are Italy and we want to win every game because of our history. We did a good match, and we can still do better, but we need time."