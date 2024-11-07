'Sead Ramovic made great decision, he can't keep producing players for Chiefs & Pirates! He thought fighting Rhulani would make him great coach. CT City must hire him to win trophies' - Fans

The outspoken Ramovic revealed that losing players to other teams every transfer window led to him resigning from his role as TS Galaxy coach.

Sead Ramovic made a shocking move when he announced his departure from TS Galaxy live on TV after the club's 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.

The Rockets have endured a tough start to the 2024/25 campaign - having only collected two points from six matches in the league. They were also knocked out of the ongoing Carling Knockout competition.

In recent times, Galaxy key players like Fiacre Ntwari, Pogiso Sanoka, Lehlohonolo Mojela, Given Msimango, Melusi Buthelezi, and Bathusi Aubaas have been picked off by Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates amongst other PSL clubs.

Following Ramovic's resignation announcement, South African football lovers had some interesting views on social media, and here, GOAL shares with you what fans said about the Bosnian tactician's decision.