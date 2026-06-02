Scott McTominay ready for World Cup duty after sun-soaked pre-tournament holiday with ‘Queen of Italy’ girlfriend Cam Reading

Since swapping Manchester for southern Italy in the summer of 2024, McTominay has undergone a remarkable evolution. No longer a rotation option at Old Trafford, the midfielder has become the heartbeat of Serie A heavyweights, leading them to a historic league title. Such has been his impact that the local fans have fully embraced him, while his partner, Cam Reading, has been dubbed the "Queen of Italy" by the passionate Napoli faithful.

Now gearing up to represent Scotland in the 2026 World Cup, McTominay chose to soak up some sun on a relaxing getaway with his girlfriend, Cam Reading, ahead of the tournament. His partner shared glimpses of their vacation together, posting pictures of the couple on Instagram.



