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Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

Scotland player ratings vs Haiti: John McGinn steps up as Tartan Army survive scare to mark 28-year World Cup return with crucial win

Player ratings
FEATURES
Haiti vs Scotland
Haiti
Scotland
World Cup
S. McTominay
J. McGinn

Scotland waited 28 years for this. Haiti waited five decades. In a match between two sides desperate to make their World Cup return count, John McGinn provided the moment that mattered, turning a lucky bounce into the lone goal as the Tartan Army escaped Boston Stadium with all three points. It was Scotland’s first win at the tournament since Italia ’90.

Hydration breaks are now a fixture at World Cups, but in the humid, punishing summer heat of North America, they matter even more. They are a necessity, yes, but they also offer something else: a chance to recalibrate. Scotland desperately needed that.

Haiti, playing in their first World Cup since 1974, came out swinging, breaking quickly in the opening 25 minutes and sending five or six players forward with each wave. Scotland had more of the ball, but they were often the team under pressure. Les Grenadiers found space and made dangerous runs into the box, but they could not turn that early threat into a goal.

Then came the break. Scotland emerged sharper - likely from inspiration by manager Steve Clarke - and soon got the bit of luck they needed just two minutes later.

On the counter, Che Adams brought down a long pass just outside the box and slipped the ball inside to Ben Gannon-Doak. Adams continued his run, got it back, and fired at Johny Placide. The Haiti goalkeeper made the save, but the rebound rolled straight to John McGinn, who lifted his finish over Placide for what proved to be the winner.

Scotland landed the first punch, but Haiti refused to go away. Sébastien Migné’s side kept pushing, repeatedly finding space in wide areas, but they lacked the final ball needed to truly test Angus Gunn. Their best chance came in the 84th minute, when Frantzdy Pierrot’s header from a corner flashed just past the left post. They may also feel aggrieved that Kenny McLean avoided a red card for a studs-up moment in stoppage time.

Still, Scotland survived. It certainly was not comfortable, but the Scots escaped Boston Stadium with a massive three points before facing two top 10 sides in Brazil and Morocco in their next two group games.

GOAL rates Scotland's players from Boston...

  • Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Angus Gunn (6/10):
    Rarely tested, but tidy with the ball at his feet when Scotland looked to build from the back.

    Aaron Hickey (7/10):
    Struggled at times with Haiti’s pace out wide, but Les Grenadiers’ lack of cutting edge meant he was not punished. Made some key stops late, but offered little going forward, too.

    Grant Hanley (6/10):
    Led Scotland with nine defensive contributions and looked steady throughout. The Hibernian veteran gave Clarke a dependable presence at the back.

    Jack Hendry (6/10):
    Did not fill the stat sheet defensively, but did enough to keep Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor quiet. A no-frills, solid outing.

    Andrew Robertson (6/10):
    Like Hickey, the former Liverpool defender heading to Tottenham had some uncomfortable moments against Haiti’s speed. Also like his full back partner, he delivered in big moments towards the end of the match.

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  • Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ben Gannon-Doak (7/10):
    Worked hard, even if it was not always clean in the final third. Scotland will want more from him in attack, but his defensive effort and role in the buildup to the goal were important.

    Scott McTominay (6/10):
    His rise at Napoli has sometimes been framed through the lens of his inconsistencies at Manchester United, but on the World Cup stage, his quality was clear early on. He flew around the pitch in the first half and looked like Scotland’s biggest threat, unlucky not to score during that spell. He faded after the break, but his opening 45 minutes still gave Scotland real control and danger.

    Lewis Ferguson (7/10):
    Rarely put a foot wrong and competed well in midfield, even if he struggled at times to match Haiti’s pace in transition. A composed, useful performance in a difficult game.

    John McGinn (8/10):
    They call him “Super John McGinn” for a reason. Luck played a part in the ball falling to him, but there was nothing accidental about the finish, as he lifted it calmly over Placide for the decisive goal.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH05-HAI-SCOAFP

    Attack

    Lawrence Shankland (7/10):
    Did not offer much in possession or around goal, but worked relentlessly out of possession. Pressed with real purpose and helped Scotland disrupt a Haiti side that was more than willing to play forward whenever given the chance.

    Che Adams (5/10):
    Was largely invisible for long stretches, but produced one brilliant touch in the buildup to Scotland’s goal. It was a quiet outing overall, but his one decisive involvement mattered.

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  • Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Nathan Patterson (6/10):

    Came on after Hickey got a yellow card. Was effective, but barely.

    Ryan Christie (6/10):

    Brought on to help add another goal, but couldn't make an impact.

    Lyndon Dykes (5/10):

    Largely got a cardio session in, and was ineffective.

    Findlay Curtis (NA):

    Not enough time to make a difference

    Kenny McLean (N/A):

    Fortunate to escape with just a yellow, otherwise limited action.

    Steve Clarke (7/10):

    It wasn't pretty by any stretch, but credit Clarke for keeping his side composed through the match. They bended but never broke. Yes, they got a few lucky breaks, but that's expected in a World Cup. Let's hope it continues as their remaining fixture list is brutal.

World Cup
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Scotland
SCO
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
World Cup
Brazil crest
Brazil
BRA
Haiti crest
Haiti
HAI