Spain is in uproar over Rodri's comments. The Barcelona midfielder came off in the 62nd minute of the win over Valencia, with Marc Bernal replacing him, and then made some disrespectful remarks about the home side's players. Cameras from the Movistar Plus programme "El Día Después" picked up the conversation between the former Barcelona midfielder and team-mates Cubarsì and Eric Garcia: "They are really weak, these players are really weak," Rodri initially said, according to the audio recording aired by the programme. A few minutes later, he doubled down with an even more direct assessment: "They are really awful - he said to Cubarsì - they are terrible ".
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Scandal in Spain over Rodri’s words: "Valencia’s players are poor, really terrible. They never got beyond the halfway line"
He then asked the team-mate next to him: "What did Valencia do last year?" Cubarsi replied: "They came within a whisker of qualifying for Europe." Rodri, surprised, doubled down: "Blimey, in the second half they never once got past the halfway line." Back in Spain after seven years in the Premier League, Rodri has spotted two big differences: the intensity of home matches in England and the media exposure players face in front of the microphones and cameras of Spanish sports programmes.
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