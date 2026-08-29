Sassuolo have confirmed the signing of Sebastiano Esposito from Cagliari. The forward joins on loan with an option to buy until 30 June 2027.
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Sassuolo, Sebastiano Esposito officially joins from Cagliari
After undergoing medical examinations in the past few hours and completing the final contractual formalities, the statement has now arrived that brings the negotiations to a close: Sebastiano Esposito is officially a new Sassuolo player.
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