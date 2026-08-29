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sebastiano esposito sassuolo cagliariGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Sassuolo, Sebastiano Esposito officially joins from Cagliari

Sassuolo
Transfers
S. Esposito

New arrival for Sassuolo’s attack

Sassuolo have confirmed the signing of Sebastiano Esposito from Cagliari. The forward joins on loan with an option to buy until 30 June 2027.


  • After undergoing medical examinations in the past few hours and completing the final contractual formalities, the statement has now arrived that brings the negotiations to a close: Sebastiano Esposito is officially a new Sassuolo player.




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