This lay-off will certainly rule Volpato out of the match against Juventus on Sunday 13 September at 20:45, as well as the following game against Monza on Friday the 18th at 20:45.

After that comes the international break, when it will become clear how much he can speed up his recovery, if at all. If he is out for a month, he would return close to the match against AC Milan scheduled for 11 October at 18:00. If it takes longer, with a 5/6-week recovery process, then the matches against Como and Lazio will also hang in the balance.