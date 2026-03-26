Santiago Gimenez has a ‘special market’ so will AC Milan listen to transfer offers for misfiring Mexico international striker?

Gimenez moved to San Siro in February 2025. Having previously snubbed interest from English football - with Nottingham Forest particularly keen at one stage - the decision was taken to leave Dutch side Feyenoord when Serie A giants came calling.

Milan invested €32 million (£28m/$37m) worth of faith in the Mexican after seeing him post a record of better than one goal every other game in the Netherlands - with 65 efforts recorded there through 105 appearances.

With his eye for goal and potential for further growth being factored into the equation, Milan were considered to have found the prolific No.9 that they have been crying out for. Gimenez did, however, find the target on just six occasions before the 2024-25 season came to a close.

His only effort this term, in what has been an injury-hit campaign, was recorded in a Coppa Italia clash with Lecce on September 23. Having suffered an unfortunate knock in late October, Gimenez only returned to action on March 21.

Milan have taken to playing without a recognised striker at times, while also bringing in Niclas Fullkrug on loan from West Ham. With an attacking spark still lacking, could Gimenez be sold at the next opportunity?