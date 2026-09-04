San Diego FC confirm signing of former Villarreal and Real Betis striker Cedric Bakambu

Speaking via an official club announcement, sporting director Tyler Heaps welcomed the seasoned attacker: "Cedric brings an incredible level of experience and proven quality to San Diego FC."

Heaps was quick to underline the forward's top-level pedigree: "He has built an outstanding career competing at the highest levels in Europe and internationally, and his ability to consistently find the back of the net has been a defining part of his game. He understands what it takes to perform on the biggest stages and brings a winning mentality that will be extremely valuable to our group."

He added: "We're thrilled to welcome Cedric and his family to San Diego and look forward to seeing him make his mark with our club."