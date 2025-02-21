GOAL looks at some of the best MLS players who swapped teams ahead of the 2025 season, and what the moves could mean

The offseason build up to the 2025 MLS campaign has been blockbuster. MLS clubs spent more money than ever on roster additions, as teams gear up for what they hope to be successful runs in league's 30th season.

With outside transfers from all over the world - players coming to MLS from Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia - the league has utilized all of its resources in recent years to scout and strengthen rosters. Within the league, as well, teams have started to deal internally to secure talent. Sometimes a simple change of scenery is all that is needed to unlock a player's magic.

The New England Revolution made their case with Leonardo Campana, bringing the Ecuadorian over from Inter Miami, because he was stalling for minutes behind Luis Suarez - paying a mix of Allocation Money adding up to a reported $2M. The Seattle Sounders played ball too, sending over a mix of Allocation Money adding up to $2.3M by the end of 2026, plus winger Leo Chu, for FC Dallas' star Jesus Ferreira.

Implemented after both the Ferreira and Campana deals in January, MLS has a new mechanism called Cash for Players - and it's been utilized widely for intra-league trades. No assets, no Allocation Money and no intricate details - just cash.

The Houston Dynamo brought in U.S. international Jack McGlynn from the Philadelphia Union, and FC Cincinnati saw Luciano Acosta depart to FC Dallas - but used those funds to bring in Evander from the Portland Timbers. All three deals were done under the new mechanism. It's created a new transfer market within the league, with familiar faces heading off to new places.

GOAL looks at five transfers, offering insight into why it was the right timing for each player, and whether or not it was the right move for each club.