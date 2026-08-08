Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester United FC v Everton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Sale or a second chance? The Rashford dilemma troubles Manchester United

FEATURES
Barcelona
Manchester United
M. Rashford
Premier League
England

England star Marcus Rashford has once again become the focus of a decision that Manchester United have yet to resolve.

According to a report in "Sport", Rashford has returned to the fortress of Old Trafford after rediscovering his sparkle on loan at Barcelona. His future, though, remains wide open.

Barcelona gave him back much of the level he had lost during his final spell at Manchester United.

The England forward ended the 2025-2026 season with 49 appearances, 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

He proved an important part of Hansi Flick's side too, as Barcelona lifted both the La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles.

Yet the Catalans chose not to take the next step. They declined to trigger the clause that would have turned the loan into a permanent move for 30 million euros.

  • Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport

    Doubts at Manchester United

    And so Rashford returned to Manchester United. This is where the real dilemma begins.

    According to The Telegraph, manager Michael Carrick still believes he can extract a good version of Rashford.

    The door remains open for a return to the side, with Carrick convinced Rashford deserves the chance to prove that the player who shone at Barcelona can also emerge at Old Trafford.

    Their relationship works in the player's favour too. Carrick knows Rashford well, and reports from England suggest he is ready to work with him.

    Yet the manager's wishes and the club's strategy are two different things. Reports in England confirm that United's management is still listening to the offers on the table for Rashford.

    United also know his departure would solve a financial problem, because the forward earns one of the highest salaries at the club.

    Finding a buyer is the catch. Someone must be willing to take on those wages and pay a fee that satisfies United. Over the summer, a figure approaching 40 million pounds was mentioned.

    One factor may decide Rashford's future above all others: the transfer market itself.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester United FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Where will Rashford play?

    The weeks keep passing, and Manchester United still haven't found a reliable winger to justify offloading a player fresh off a season of 14 goals and 11 assists.

    United have studied several alternatives for the wide positions. No clear solution has emerged, and that could well boost Rashford's chances of staying.

    Why part ways with a forward who has recently rediscovered his form and already knows exactly what the Premier League demands, unless someone arrives who can improve on him or reliably replace him?

    The English press, in fact, reckons the odds of Rashford staying at Manchester have only strengthened over time.

    His future, though, remains wide open. Several factors will decide whether the England forward continues his career at Manchester United or moves on.

    So where will Rashford end up? 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR