Reports in the English press have revealed a surprise plan being considered by Liverpool to compensate for the expected departure of their Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, involving a major swap deal with Saudi club Al-Hilal during the upcoming summer transfer window.
Translated by
Salah is the star... A potential swap deal between Al-Hilal and Liverpool
Look for an alternative
According to a report published by the website "GiveMeSport", Liverpool have already begun serious efforts to find a replacement for Salah, who has announced his intention to leave Anfield at the end of the current season.
This decision comes after a difficult season for the team under manager Arne Slot, during which the Egyptian star’s goal-scoring output dropped significantly; scoring just 10 goals and providing 9 assists in 35 matches, in stark contrast to his impressive figures from last season, when the team won the Premier League title with him scoring 34 goals and providing 23 assists.
The perfect choice
The report noted that Liverpool’s management have set their sights on the young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo.
Following a previous spell in which he faced some difficulties on European pitches with Portuguese side Benfica, the Brazilian has managed to regain his form and make a name for himself in Saudi Arabia, and now appears keen to return to Europe to prove his worth as a top-class striker.
Liverpool’s technical staff see Leonardo as an excellent strategic option, thanks to his versatility and ability to play as a centre-forward, winger or false nine, linking the midfield and attack.
Interest in the young Brazilian has grown after the deal to sign the club’s primary target, Michael Olise, appeared to have fallen through.
Details of the proposed swap deal
The well-known British website reported that although Saudi clubs are not in a financial position that forces them to sell, Leonardo’s desire to return to Europe will play a decisive role, whilst Al-Hilal have set a price of £50 million for his release.
It added: “With Saudi clubs showing strong interest in Salah, Liverpool sees an opportunity to capitalise on this interest at the negotiating table. The idea on the table involves Liverpool facilitating the financial settlement with Salah as part of a major swap deal in which the Egyptian player would join Al-Hilal, whilst Leonardo moves to the Reds.
The report concluded by noting that, despite the complexity of such deals, “anything is possible in the world of football”. Given Leonardo’s quality and Liverpool’s current need to rebuild their attack, this deal could be the ideal solution that satisfies the ambitions of all parties.
See also:
Van Dijk is disappointed: 'What happened is painful... We let our fans and our manager down'
Real Madrid are hesitant over Haaland... and prefer to sign a Liverpool
striker. From Morocco to Jeddah... Is it time to hand over the baton, Salah?