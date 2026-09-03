Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has confirmed that his move to Trabzonspor came in search of a new challenge after an exceptional spell with Liverpool. His ambition has not changed despite all the titles and records he has achieved, he stressed, and his main goal is to lead the team to trophies, especially at European level.

Speaking in his first lengthy interview with Trabzonspor's official YouTube channel, Salah explained why he chose the Turkish club and described the reception from the fans as unbelievable. He revisited memories of his difficult childhood, revealed his relationship with Liverpool, and shared his messages to the supporters of his new club.