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Danny Jordaan, SAFA, October 2025Backpage
Seth Willis

SAFA and PSL warned about failure to implement Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology next season: 'We will then investigate what this is'

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Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

There has been a never-ending debate about the introduction of technology in South African top-flight football to reduce human error and controversial decisions. The management and the game's managing body in Mzansi have now been given an ultimatum to implement it.

  • VARBackpage

    Latest on VAR

    A couple of months ago, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie confirmed the government will fund the introduction of VAR in the Premier Soccer League.

    The top official further stated SAFA has already received R20 million for the same.

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  • Gayton McKenzie, March 2026Backpage

    The timeline

    McKenzie has now revealed that they have a set time for the implementation of the VAR in the country.

    "But the timeline they have is next season - there are five games left," he said as quoted by SABC Sport.

    "There's a FIFA break happening between those five breaks.

    "There's a rest between the two. But when we start next year, we must start with, we shall have a commission of inquiry," he added.

  • Danny Jordaan, SAFA, October 2025Danny Jordaan, SAFA, October 2025

    If there is no VAR...

    "I'm saying that you must - quote me on this. If there's no VAR, we will talk to the sponsors of this league, we will talk to the sponsors of SAFA, and we will talk to the portfolio committee.

    "We will talk to FIFA, and we will then investigate what this is," McKenzie further warned.

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  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Teams must win on merit

    According to McKenzie, teams have to get their deserved results and not controversial ones.

    "We can't be looking like we are a tenth-world country. We are the leading country in Africa.

    "So there will be VAR; it must come so that we can see our teams, and when they win, they must win on merit, not on bad referring," he concluded.