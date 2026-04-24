SAFA and PSL warned about failure to implement Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology next season: 'We will then investigate what this is'
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Latest on VAR
A couple of months ago, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie confirmed the government will fund the introduction of VAR in the Premier Soccer League.
The top official further stated SAFA has already received R20 million for the same.
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The timeline
McKenzie has now revealed that they have a set time for the implementation of the VAR in the country.
"But the timeline they have is next season - there are five games left," he said as quoted by SABC Sport.
"There's a FIFA break happening between those five breaks.
"There's a rest between the two. But when we start next year, we must start with, we shall have a commission of inquiry," he added.
- Danny Jordaan, SAFA, October 2025
If there is no VAR...
"I'm saying that you must - quote me on this. If there's no VAR, we will talk to the sponsors of this league, we will talk to the sponsors of SAFA, and we will talk to the portfolio committee.
"We will talk to FIFA, and we will then investigate what this is," McKenzie further warned.
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Teams must win on merit
According to McKenzie, teams have to get their deserved results and not controversial ones.
"We can't be looking like we are a tenth-world country. We are the leading country in Africa.
"So there will be VAR; it must come so that we can see our teams, and when they win, they must win on merit, not on bad referring," he concluded.