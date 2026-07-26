‘Punch me moment’ - Ryan Reynolds living another dream at Wrexham as Red Dragons prepare to face Liverpool at Yankee Stadium after claiming Premier League scalps

Despite the friendlies taking place thousands of miles away from the Racecourse Ground, the competitive fires are burning bright within the Wrexham camp. Reynolds is eager to see if his side can replicate the historic upsets of the past, even in a pre-season setting. "We're not only coming to America to play again, in what has always been the most exhilarating and exciting thing to see live, but to do it with three Premier League teams in a row in Tampa, New York and Philly is pretty amazing," he noted.

The scale of the opponent is not lost on the Deadpool star, who recognises that Liverpool represents the pinnacle of the English game. "You know, to have to play to host Liverpool in Yankee Stadium - with that kind of history and pedigree - I just don't know what to make of it. We cannot wait to fill that stadium, and watch the boys out there just do what they do best. I mean, it's always so electric and, you know, the 165-year plus history of Wrexham has seen its fair share of giant killings. Liverpool is as big as it gets, certainly on the world stage. So we're very excited to to see what we can do."