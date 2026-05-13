Getty Images Sport
Roy Keane's future son-in-law accused of using 'discriminatory language' towards Middlesbrough rival in Southampton's Championship play-off semi-final victory
Allegations rock St Mary's
The high-pressure atmosphere of the Championship play-offs boiled over on Tuesday night as Southampton secured a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough, but the result was marred by serious allegations on the pitch. In the 38th minute, referee Andy Madley was forced to halt proceedings following a confrontation between Southampton captain Harwood-Bellis and Boro defender Luke Ayling, after the latter received a yellow card for a cynical foul on Leo Scienza.
Sky Sports journalist Jonathan Oakes, as per The Mirror, reported that Ayling alleged Harwood-Bellis used "discriminatory language" towards him, with other players also claimed to have heard the remarks. This sparked a frantic discussion between the match officials and the respective management teams.
- Getty/GOAL
Keane's future son-in-law in the spotlight
The controversy surrounds the 24-year-old Saints defender who has close ties to one of football's most legendary figures. Away from the pitch, Harwood-Bellis is set to marry Manchester United legend Roy Keane’s daughter Leah in the summer after proposing in 2024 following five years of dating. However, his preparations for the big day have been clouded by this complaint from Middlesbrough. Madley informed both technical areas that he would be including the details of the incident in his official match report, which could lead to a formal investigation by the Football Association in the coming days.
Managers clash on the touchline
The allegations sparked fury on the sidelines, with Middlesbrough boss Kim Hellberg and Saints manager Tonda Eckert needing to be separated by the fourth official. The incident occurred while Boro were leading 1-0 thanks to Riley McGree's early strike, adding extra fuel to an already combustible encounter that had already been affected by a 'Spygate' scandal earlier in the week.
- Getty Images Sport
Saints march on to Wembley
Despite the fiery atmosphere, Southampton managed to keep their composure. Ross Stewart equalised just before the break to cancel out McGree's opener. The tie went into extra time, where Shea Charles delivered a decisive cross that found the net to send the home fans into raptures and book their spot in the final. Southampton will now face Hull City at Wembley on May 23, with a place in the Premier League on the line. While the players celebrate their trip to the capital, the focus will remain on Harwood-Bellis as the authorities review the evidence regarding the alleged discriminatory comments made in the heat of battle.