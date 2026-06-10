Roy Keane reveals 'mature conversation' with Bruno Fernandes after criticising Man Utd captain during his pursuit of Premier League assists record

The tension between the two Manchester United figures appears to have been resolved after Fernandes reached out to the former Republic of Ireland international. Speaking on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast by Sky Bet, Keane confirmed that the duo had a lengthy conversation to move past their recent disagreements.

He said: "There was a reaction after what we said after the podcast a few weeks ago, with what I said about Bruno Fernandes, and he reached out to me, wanted to chat. So I called him and we did have a lovely chat. We had a chat about a bit of everything. When we do podcasts or games... sometimes you're trying to communicate something that doesn't come across properly and people get upset. We had a nice, mature conversation. It was a lovely chat." Keane even joked about the resolution, saying: "He apologised, I forgave him, no problem. But no, it was a good chat."