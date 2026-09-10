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Rowe BolognaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Rowe: "Here’s what Lookman told me about Atalanta". The response to Fenucci

Atalanta
Bologna
J. Rowe

At Atalanta, it is the day of Jonathan Rowe's unveiling press conference. The latest summer signing in the Nerazzurri's transfer window, as reported by Ansa, also offered an indirect response to Bologna chief executive Claudio Fenucci, who last week spoke of "character problems" and "restlessness at the training camp".


"For those who know me, in Bologna they know what the truth is and I would rather not comment on the words about me," the English forward said, cutting the matter short.


"The negotiations to come to Bergamo were quite long, but we got what we wanted. I knew that Sarri would be important for my development: we can do great things in Bergamo, I think I can help the team with my qualities," he said.

  • A left winger who wears the No. 11 shirt, the 2003-born player is inevitably compared to Ademola Lookman: "I saw him on holiday in the summer, he had only good things to say about Atalanta and I can only speak well of him. He has his qualities and I have mine. We are different players and different men".


    "Sarri is an excellent coach and commands a lot of respect in Italy. He has already achieved a great deal in terms of honours," Rowe concludes. "My personal targets are a challenge with myself and I keep them to myself. I would like to contribute a lot in terms of goals and assists. Will I play on Saturday night against Cagliari? Let's wait for the team sheets, I can't wait to experience the fans and the atmosphere. I express myself on the pitch, not in the press room".

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Serie A
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Atalanta
ATA
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Cagliari
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SSC Napoli
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Bologna
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