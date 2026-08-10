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Roshn scouting: Ronaldo's last dance hits Al-Nassr's wall!

FEATURES
C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

The world star fails to meet his needs

The new season could be the final chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo's story with Al-Nassr. The "Global" captain's contract is winding down, and nobody knows whether he'll sign on for another spell. Two doubts hang over him: a desire to chase a different final experience, and the difficult financial situation gripping the club.

Ronaldo doesn't want an ordinary ending with Al-Nassr. He wants to leave through the front door, having won everything there is to win, but his ambition now collides with a different reality inside the club. Al-Nassr have been unable to make the moves their captain was waiting on to strengthen the squad and fight hard for every title.

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    Ronaldo wants the perfect ending

    Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr with one aim above all: winning trophies. That's why his potential final season with "Al-Alami" carries exceptional importance.

    The Portuguese wants to leave his final mark by winning the Roshn League, competing strongly for the AFC Champions League Elite, alongside continuing to break individual records and reclaiming the top scorer title, so that the end of his experience in Saudi Arabia will be different from previous seasons.

    Those goals demand a strong, balanced team. That makes Al-Nassr's moves in the transfer market a decisive factor in the shape of "the last dance".

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    Costa only: Al-Nassr makes no move

    So far, Al-Nassr have settled for one addition in midfield: Portuguese Samu Costa, brought in to replace Croatian Marcelo Brozovic after his exit.

    The deal matters, but it hardly covers the squad's needs. Al-Nassr go into the season expected to fight on more than one front, yet accumulated debts and financial obligations have plainly tied the club's hands in the transfer market.

    Read also: Two sides of the same coin: the story of a dark irony bringing together Benzema and En-Nesyri!

    Ronaldo, then, finds himself looking at a squad that has fallen short of what he wanted. His ambition called for fresh names to help him chase silverware.

  • The right-back: a genuine crisis

    Right-back looks like one of the areas most in need of reinforcement at Al-Nassr, especially after Sultan Al-Ghannam suffered a cruciate ligament tear. That leaves Nawaf Boushal as the main available option in the role.

    The problem runs deeper. A long season of this magnitude demands strong alternatives, particularly with so many competitions in play, and Al-Ghannam's absence deals a significant blow to the team's plans.



    Things look no better on the left flank. Saad Al-Nasser's level has dropped, there is no specialist foreign option to solve the problem cleanly, and Al-Nassr are leaning on Ayman Yahya as an emergency fix despite his natural position being out on the wing.

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  • A new winger: another missing piece

    Al-Nassr also need a winger who can operate on both flanks, especially after Brazilian Wesley left on loan.

    A player like that hands the coach real flexibility across the season. He can switch the team's shape and ride out injuries and fixture congestion without blunting the attack.

    Yet even this position remains unaddressed, another entry on the list of gaps Al-Nassr must fill before the season kicks off.

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    When dreams collide with reality

    The paradox is stark. Ronaldo enters what may be his final season wanting to win everything, while Al-Nassr face financial constraints that have left their movements in the market severely limited.

    The captain wants a team capable of competing. The club, meanwhile, is trying to deal with its financial commitments first, and the gap between the two parties looks clear.

    None of this rules out Ronaldo's ability to make the difference on his own. He remains one of the most prominent strikers in the world, but relying on him alone will not be enough if Al-Nassr want to compete with clubs that boast more complete squads.

    Caught between the captain's dreams and the club's financial reality, Ronaldo's "last dance" with Al-Nassr begins. The biggest question now is this: can the Portuguese overcome this wall and leave Riyadh with the titles he has long sought, or will the experience end amid fresh question marks?

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