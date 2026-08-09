Roshn scouting: Al-Hilal, a fake "Galacticos" in need of reinforcement!

On paper, Al-Hilal have everything a title-chasing side could want: global names, star players brimming with experience, and a squad capable of deciding any match. But football isn't measured by the number of stars alone. It comes down to how well the roles align and the positions complement one another.

Here lies the paradox facing "the Leader" ahead of the new season. Al-Hilal boast names that might have some calling them "the Galacticos", yet the squad suffers from clear gaps in certain positions. Other issues have hardened into genuine crises, whether through the difficulty of offloading some players or the failure to settle on suitable replacements.

Caught between Simone Inzaghi's demands, the management's desire to reshape the squad and the difficulty of marketing certain contracts, Al-Hilal face a transfer window that is not only about adding a new star. It's about recalibrating a squad that needs solutions more than it needs new names.