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يايسله - سكاوتنج روشنkooora
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Roshn scouting: Al-Ahli's ship crashes into Jaissle's wall and an essential need!

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Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli
Al Diriyah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Jaissle
Saudi Arabia
Germany

What awaits "the classy one"?

Matthias Jaissle's exit from Al-Ahli a few days ago was no ordinary technical reshuffle. The German's departure lands at a moment that throws up plenty of questions about what went on inside the Saudi club during the summer window.

Al-Ahli moved aggressively to bolster their squad, and by and large they got it right, filling the positions that had been a worry before the season kicked off. Yet the very coach meant to drive that project walked away just as most of the pieces he needed had fallen into place.

Here's the paradox. Al-Ahli didn't wade into the market blindly. They targeted the weaknesses that had surfaced last season, and Jaissle played a central role in setting those technical priorities.

Now the window has shut, and one question towers above the rest. If the coach had most of what he asked for, why did it all end so soon?

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    Trincão instead of Mahrez: the start of the rebuild

    Riyad Mahrez's departure ranked among the biggest challenges facing Al-Ahli this summer. The Algerian had been central to their attacking system, so the club needed a player capable of replacing part of his technical impact.

    Francisco Trincao arrived to hand Al-Ahli a fresh attacking option. The Portugal international can operate in more than one position and cause danger from the flanks, making him one of the most important additions of the window.

    One of the biggest problems that might have troubled Jaissle before the season now has new solutions. That makes his exit all the more controversial, especially as the club did not leave him short of reinforcements but tried to bring in fresh faces to help him deliver his ideas.

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  • Sébastien and Sidibé: Al-Ahly addresses the defensive depth

    Al-Ahly's business didn't stop in attack. It stretched into midfield and the back line, two areas crying out for reinforcement.

    In midfield, Armenian Eduard Spertsyan arrived as a serious technical upgrade. The team badly needed someone capable of making the difference, a player who hands the system more options in build-up and attacking transitions.

    The defence got its attention too. Al-Ahly brought in Aboubakar Sidibé to deepen their options at the back and crank up the internal competition, alongside Nayef Masoud, who joins to bolster the defensive midfield slot.

    Read also: Roshn scouting: Ronaldo's final dance hits the Al-Nassr wall!

    Take these moves together and the picture becomes clear. Al-Ahly patched up most of the problems that had been dragging them down, which makes Jaissle's exit at this moment all the stranger. He didn't abandon a project yet to get off the ground. He walked away from a team already deep into a clear restructuring.


  • The missing piece: the right-back

    For all that business, one position remained Al-Ahly's clearest crisis: right-back.

    This slot needed obvious reinforcement. Chasing domestic and continental titles demands a squad with multiple solutions in every position, one that doesn't lean on a single player or a lone option when injuries strike or form dips.

    Right-back, then, was arguably the most pressing technical file to resolve before the window shut. Yet it was hardly a crisis that would leave the team short of answers across the rest of the lines.

    Here lies the great irony in Jaissle's story. Al-Ahly fixed most of the needs that could have sparked a genuine crisis during the season, but one slot still cried out for reinforcement before the coach decided to walk away and abandon the project at an extremely sensitive stage.

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    Al-Ahly tackles the crises: Yaisle departs

    The final scene reads like a footballing paradox. Al-Ahly moved in the market to fix their weak spots, only for the coach who was meant to reap the rewards and steer the team through the new season to walk away.



    The management now have no choice but to deal with the fallout, and fast. The challenge is no longer about wrapping up signings. It is about finding a coach who can knit the new arrivals together and build on them, rather than starting again from scratch.

    Right-back remains the one piece missing from Al-Ahly's picture. Yet the bigger question is not the unfinished signing at all. Why did Jaissle leave at the very moment his side had grown closer to the shape he wanted?

    Did Jaissle see the crisis as something greater than a single position crying out for a new player? Or did the German simply decide to jump ship before the hardest journey had even begun?

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Al Diriyah
DIR
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Al Ahli
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