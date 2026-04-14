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No way back for Romelu? Lukaku to be banished from Napoli squad for rest of season over injury debacle
A breakdown in relations at Castel Volturno
According to La Repubblica, the relationship between Lukaku and Napoli has reached a critical breaking point, with the forward's return to the club now delayed until April 20, but he faces being excluded from the squad altogether for the remainder of the campaign. The 32-year-old was expected to return to the club's Castel Volturno training base in the wake of the international break. Amid a disastrous season plagued by a severe hamstring injury that limited him to just a handful of appearances, the striker opted to remain in Antwerp to treat a newly discovered hip inflammation. Napoli have taken a zero-tolerance approach to his unauthorised absence, releasing a firm statement promising they would "consider appropriate disciplinary action, as well as to determine whether the player will continue to train with the squad for an indefinite period."
Now pencilled in to return next week, another report by La Repubblicasays he is expected to meet with coach Antonio Conte and sporting director Giovanni Manna on Tuesday to clarify the situation. However, the discussion may prove to be his last chance to save his Napoli career.
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The injury debacle that triggered the banish
The core of the issue stems from a disagreement over the management of the forward's physical problems. After withdrawing from the Belgium squad, he sought independent medical advice rather than returning to Italy for assessment. This perceived lack of trust deeply angered the Serie A champions. The Napoli hierarchy feel disrespected, viewing his actions as a breach of protocol.
Sporting director Manna made the club's stance perfectly clear before their recent 1-0 victory against AC Milan, saying: "Romelu went to Belgium for international duty, had a slight setback with an injury and preferred to stay there to train, contrary to what we had asked. No one would have stopped him from working with his doctors, but we wanted to discuss it in Naples, and that didn't happen. We are unhappy about it. The integrity, respect, and value of the group are above all else. Talking about it now is superfluous, because Romelu is not here. He is working in Belgium. I think and hope he will return within a week. But he knows there will be consequences."
Conte's loyalty tested as summer exit looms
Despite the mounting tension, teammates Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola have publicly defended him, highlighting the emotional toll of losing his father. However, manager Conte finds his loyalty tested. Conte pushed heavily for the €30 million signing from Chelsea in August 2024, yet with just one league goal in five appearances this term, the tactical disruption caused by his persistent absences has forced a rethink. Consequently, a summer exit looms after this disastrous spell. It is increasingly difficult to envisage the player remaining in Naples beyond June. Napoli have to actively seek a buyer, aiming to offload his substantial wages and rebuild a unified squad free from off-pitch distractions.
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Napoli push for European security and title chase
With Lukaku sidelined, Napoli must focus on their final six Serie A fixtures. Sitting second with 66 points, they trail leaders Inter by nine points. To finish the season strongly, the club face crucial matches against Lazio, Cremonese and Como to secure Champions League football, hold off AC Milan in the battle for second place, and keep their slim title hopes alive.