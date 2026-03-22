Roma v Lecce: Gasperini ends the match with three Under-20 players in attack: Robinio Vaz, Arena and Venturino

Roma had started the match with Pisilli (not exactly a spring chicken, but still young enough, born in 2004) and Pellegrini playing behind Malen; the first substitution came in the 51st minute: Robinio Vaz for El Aynaoui, with the Frenchman up front and Pisilli dropping back into midfield; six minutes later came the goal from the talented Frenchman, a masterstroke by Gasperini, who prior to today had only given him a handful of minutes here and there. With fifteen minutes to go, Arena also came on for Malen, and in the 80th minute Venturino replaced Pellegrini; et voilà, there it was, Roma’s very young attacking trio: in the final minutes of the match, there were three Under-20s up front; the Giallorossi won, and their sights are set (also) on the future.