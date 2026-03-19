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Roma v Bologna: referee Kovacs awards two penalties and VAR confirms them – a recap

The key moments from the Roma v Bologna match

It was an eventful clash at the Olimpico between Roma and Bologna. In the second leg of the Europa League round of 16, there were two incidents that referee Istvan Kovacs deemed to be penalty offences. The first was for a foul by El Shaarawy on Zortea and the second for contact between Freuler and Robino Vaz. Here is the video analysis from Calciomercato.com



Roma v Bologna, Europa League round of 16

Referee: Kovacs 

Assistant referees: Marica and Tunyogi

Fourth official: Kovacs

VAR: Martins 

AVAR: Van Driessche

  • THE PENALTY FOR BOLOGNA

    45' – Bernardeschi plays a through ball to Zortea, who beats El Shaarawy to the ball; El Shaarawy makes contact with him, though not particularly forcefully, but Kovacs points to the spot. The penalty is then confirmed by VAR.


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  • THE PENALTY FOR ROMA

    67' – Robinio Vaz enters the penalty area and is pushed by Freuler. Once again, Kovacs has no doubts: it’s a penalty. The decision is confirmed by VAR following a review.


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