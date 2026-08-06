This afternoon, Sky Sport had announced that Gian Piero Gasperini would appear on their microphones this evening. However, the Roma manager's appearance was called off. "For reasons beyond his and our control": that is how Sky Sport announced that Gasperini would no longer be appearing, as initially planned, live from Roma's training camp in Cardiff during Sky Sport Speciale Calciomercato.
Calciomercato/Getty Images
Translated by
Roma, transfer market meeting between the directors and Gasperini, the interview that is off
The journalists in the studio explained: "Gasperini has apologised, but he is tied up in various meetings. He said he will make it up soon, as soon as possible. With the club here, who knows, there could be some meetings. Busy hours on the transfer front, let's put it that way. The priority remains the wide player".
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