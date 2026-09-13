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Manu Kone RomaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Roma, the squad for Torino: the decision on Manu Koné

Roma
M. Kone
Serie A

Roma’s squad for the away trip to Turin

Gian Piero Gasperini has named his squad for Torino v Roma, matchday four of Serie A. Here are the players available to the manager. Manu Konè is also in the group travelling to Turin for tomorrow's late kick-off after picking up slight muscular fatigue in Thursday's 1-1 Champions League draw away to Fenerbahce.

  • The list

    Goalkeepers: Svilar, De Marzi, Gollini


    Defenders: Rensch, Koulierakis, Ndicka, Molina, Hermoso, Mancini, Balerdi, Wesley, Lulli, Ghilardi


    Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, De Roon, Koné, Pisilli, Mora


    Forwards: Castro, Malen, Soulé, Dybala


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