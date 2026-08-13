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CM Grafica Roma Porto Rodrigo Mora 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Roma, tension and emergency summit at Trigoria: Mora deal becomes more complicated

Roma
Transfers
FC Porto
R. Mora

The trail for the Portuguese player liked by Gasperini becomes more complicated

Tension ran high at Trigoria as Roma were forced to deal with a series of obstacles that risk complicating the Giallorossi's transfer business. As reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Gasperini, D'Amico and the new chief executive Galantic took stock in an emergency meeting, with Rodrigo Mora at the centre of their concerns.


Porto have now toughened their demands over the redemption of the 2006-born talent. Roma thought they had struck an agreement for a paid loan worth €7-8 million and a redemption clause of more than €40 million, enough to reach the €50 million requested by the Portuguese club. Porto have now added a new condition: they want certainty of receiving the fee in a year's time and also to keep a percentage of any future resale.

  • The knot

    The main sticking point, then, is the structure of the option to buy. Villas-Boas want an obligation triggered by easily verifiable conditions, such as appearances or team results, while Roma want to keep the freedom to decide in the summer of 2027 whether to sign the 19-year-old on a permanent basis.


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