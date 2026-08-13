Roma, tension and emergency summit at Trigoria: Mora deal becomes more complicated

Tension ran high at Trigoria as Roma were forced to deal with a series of obstacles that risk complicating the Giallorossi's transfer business. As reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Gasperini, D'Amico and the new chief executive Galantic took stock in an emergency meeting, with Rodrigo Mora at the centre of their concerns.





Porto have now toughened their demands over the redemption of the 2006-born talent. Roma thought they had struck an agreement for a paid loan worth €7-8 million and a redemption clause of more than €40 million, enough to reach the €50 million requested by the Portuguese club. Porto have now added a new condition: they want certainty of receiving the fee in a year's time and also to keep a percentage of any future resale.