Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
CM Grafica Roma Porto Rodrigo Mora 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Roma, stalemate over Rodrigo Mora. Farioli: "Much ado about nothing, we will use him"

Roma
R. Mora
F. Farioli
FC Porto

The negotiations are not moving forward and it was the Italian manager who also moved to quash the rumours in the press conference.

Over the last two days, there was a point when confidence that Rodrigo Mora's move to Roma would go through was genuinely high. Porto and Roma still had a few details to sort out, not insignificant ones of course, but nothing that looked impossible, at least on paper.

That confidence faded as the hours and days passed, with not even Jorge Mendes' mediation enough to soften Dragoes president Villas Boas' stance on those details. So what now? The deadlock remains, and Porto's Italian manager Francesco Farioli also helped cool things down today.

  • The formula of the deal proposed by Roma

    Roma have offered Porto a paid loan worth €9 million with an option to buy set at €41 million. Those are huge figures and they match the €50 million valuation set by the Portuguese club. But it is only an option, not an obligation, and that is where Porto's final hesitation came.

    • Advertisement

  • The issue of the obligation to buy

    Mora, born in 2007, is one of the standout products of the club's academy, and the Portuguese club want a substantial fee for his departure so they can book a capital gain and balance the books.


    That is why they have opened the door to a loan move and approved such a high loan fee for the temporary transfer, but Villas Boas would still like that, if certain conditions are met, that option to buy can turn into an obligation to buy. Roma, for their part, do not want to include that condition in the deal because of budget reasons and the size of the figures involved.

  • Farioli are keeping him

    The deal has not collapsed, but talks have hit a stalemate, and coach Francesco Farioli stepped in firmly today after days of rumours and speculation. At his press conference, he dismissed the negotiations with Roma as "noise" and repeated that he will use Rodrigo Mora when he sees fit.


    "There is nothing new. The transfer market is always like this. I do not agree with the fact that the transfer market is open while we are playing, but it is absolutely normal and requires professionalism from all parties involved. The clubs who are negotiating, the players who are at the heart of what we do and we coaches must be sensitive to all issues. There has been a lot of clamour this week. We have been bombarded with news 24 hours a day with transfer rumours, but nothing concrete. Rodrigo Mora is a great professional, he is a Porto player, a great supporter of the club and we will use him when we deem it appropriate."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Liga Portugal
Rio Ave crest
Rio Ave
RA
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR