Roma, stalemate over Rodrigo Mora. Farioli: "Much ado about nothing, we will use him"

Over the last two days, there was a point when confidence that Rodrigo Mora's move to Roma would go through was genuinely high. Porto and Roma still had a few details to sort out, not insignificant ones of course, but nothing that looked impossible, at least on paper.
That confidence faded as the hours and days passed, with not even Jorge Mendes' mediation enough to soften Dragoes president Villas Boas' stance on those details. So what now? The deadlock remains, and Porto's Italian manager Francesco Farioli also helped cool things down today.