Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-ROMAAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Roma-Inter LIVE at 18:00

Roma
Inter
Serie A
Roma vs Inter

Follow Roma v Inter, the big match and direct showdown for the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season.

The standout fixture of this opening stretch of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 6pm at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. On the pitch are the two sides who have set the pace so far, with Roma-Inter carrying far more weight than a simple head-to-head.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma, powered by the Malen-Dybala pairing, have the best defence in the league with just one goal conceded and 12 scored. More than that, they are starting to look increasingly like a Gasperini team on the pitch too. Cristian Chivu's Inter, the reigning champions, hit back after their defeat to Real Madrid and boast the best attack in the competition with 13 goals, even if they still have a few defensive lapses to iron out.

The winners will head into the long break with enthusiasm, freedom and calm. The losers will have to chase, while criticism and doubts start to build.


ROMA-INTER

SCORERS: -



  • Roma-Inter: probable line-ups and the match sheet

    Roma-Inter


    Goalscorers: -


    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Lulli, Cristante, Koné, Wesley; Dybala, Soulé; Malen.

    Manager: Gasperini.


    INTER (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Jones, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

    Manager: Chivu.


    Referee: Massa

    Bookings: -

    Sendings off: -

    • Advertisement

  • Goals and key moments

    0' Kick-off is at 6pm at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.


    ALL THE INFO, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE LIVE COVERAGE HERE

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Inter crest
Inter
INT