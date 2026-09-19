The build-up to Roma v Inter, the headline fixture of the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season, took an unexpected twist when the official line-ups were announced. Gian Piero Gasperini had named Evan Ndicka among his starters, bringing him back into the XI after the flu that ruled him out of the match against Torino.

On the pitch, though, Leonardo Balerdi emerged alongside the other 10 starters during the warm-up, with the Argentine centre-back seemingly set to start barring any further surprises.

So what happened? And who will actually play against Inter?