Roma-Inter 2-0 LIVE: Kone again! Lautaro and Bisseck squander the equaliser. Bastoni hits the post

36' GOAL - Dybala swings in a cross from the right and picks out Mancini and Kone free in the box. The defender gets a touch and brings it under control for the midfielder, who beats Martinez one-on-one. The linesman rules it out, but VAR overturns the decision. Massa's announcement: "Following a review, Roma's number 17 was in a regular position, goal awarded."





33' POST - Inter work it well down the left with Jones who, with a backheel, sends Bastoni in behind. Clean through on Svilar from a wide angle at the corner of the six-yard box, the defender gets his shot away but it comes back off the outside of the post and goes out.





29' CHANCE - Another huge Inter mistake. Dimarco's low cross finds Lautaro Martinez completely alone at the far post. He slides in with the goal at his mercy, but sends it over.





26' CHANCE - Bisseck makes a huge mistake after winning a challenge with Soulé and charging forward alone into the Roma box. One-on-one with Svilar, though, the German centre-back is denied and it stays 0-0.





24' CHANCE - Dybala threads a vertical pass through to Malen, who loses his marker with his first touch and then lets fly in an instant. The ball goes over.





20' - Dybala tries a powerful left-footed effort from distance. The ball whistles past Josep Martinez's left-hand post and goes wide by a metre.





13' CHANCE - Roma break again, with Soulé reaching the byline on the left and crossing into the middle, where Dimarco gets it all wrong and effectively hands Dybala an assist. The left-footed volley goes just over.





6' GOAL - Inter mismanage their build-up and leave themselves exposed. Dybala switches play from right to left and finds Molina unmarked, who controls and cuts it back for Manu Kone. He takes a touch and shoots in the box, beating Martinez.





3' - Balerdi tries to get in front of Thuram and ends up on the ground claiming an elbow. Massa gives the foul, but no card.





0' Kick-off at 18:00 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.





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