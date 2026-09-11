The knee problem Manu Koné picked up in the Champions League and Paulo Dybala's cramp: these are the two issues Gian Piero Gasperini must assess at Roma the day after the draw with Fenerbahce and three days before the trip to Torino, a match scheduled for Monday at 6.30pm. There is no concern over the Argentine No 21, who should be available as usual, and then it will be up to the manager to decide how to use him. He, Mora and Soulé are once again battling for two places.
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Roma, how Koné is doing: there is no lesion, he will be assessed day by day
How Kone is doing
Koné has no lesions and the Frenchman will be assessed day by day this morning, as reported by Sky. In this case too, there is no concern and, in fact, no tests are scheduled. He remains a major doubt for Torino and they will certainly take no risks, with the focus on his recovery for the big match against Inter scheduled for Saturday 19 at the Olimpico. For Torino, Pisilli is the favourite in midfield over De Roon, with Cristante confirmed. On the left it will be Wesley, while on the right Lulli is ahead of Molina, according to Sos Fanta.
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